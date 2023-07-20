×
Rare Apple Inc. Sneakers Are Auctioning for $50,000

A myriad of Apple products have sold at auction. From laptops to the original iPhone, the tech giant wears are a commodity on the resale market. Now, Apple sneakers are being put up for auction at a hefty price.

Available on Sotheby’s website, the rare custom-made Omega Sports Apple Computer sneakers in a men’s size 10.5 are being sold at a minimum price of $50,000.

Apple’s Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers.Sotheby

The footwear was featured in a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-’90s, meaning that they were never sold to the general public. The pair is new and never worn and is comprised of mostly white uppers featuring Apple’s old-school logo cast in rainbow hues on the tongues and sides.

Additionally, the nostalgic sneakers include chunky elevated soles and sleek and sophisticated white lacing. The style also includes an alternative pair of red laces included in the box. The ultra-rare kicks are made of leather, breathable cotton and rubber.

In 1986, Apple launched a clothing line called “The Apple Collection” which was later discontinued. The exclusive line featured sweatshirts, shirts, T-shirts, tracksuits, trucker hats and accessories, including belts for men, women and kids. Surprisingly, more than 22,000 Apple customers bought apparel and accessories from the brand. In the past, the tech company has also partnered with many brands to apply their branding to a wide range of products.

In a similar style, Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstock sandals were also sold at auction in New York on Nov. 13, 2022. The used footwear was sold for a whopping $218,750 purchased by an undisclosed buyer— the highest price ever paid for a pair of casual sandals.

Apple’s Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers.Sotheby

The timeless and well-loved footwear was claimed to have been worn by Jobs during some of his most pivotal moments in the 1970s and 1980s.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

