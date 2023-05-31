Aminé Confirms New Balance Collab on Instagram

New Balance has joined forces with one of its brand ambassadors for its next sneaker project.

After adding Aminé to its long-list of endorsers last year, the Portland-bred rapper has confirmed on Instagram yesterday that it has a New Balance sneaker collab in the works.

In the video shared by Aminé on Instagram yesterday, it showed him and two friends looking up at a billboard that read “A Kid From Portland Has His Own Sneaker” alongside an image of bananas, which pays tribute to the artists obsession with the fruit. In the Instagram caption, Amine wrote “Aminé x New Balance 2023 🍌.”

At the time of publication, a detailed look at the forthcoming Aminé x New Balance sneaker has yet to surface but it appears that the project is briefly seen on the rapper’s feet in the video as it wears a yellow and brown makeup similar to the tropical fruit.

New Balance announced in April 2022 that it has signed Aminé to join its roster of ambassadors and athletes, which include Jaden Smith, Storm Reid, Kawhi Leonard, Coco Gauff and Zach LaVine, among others.

“I’m excited to be partnering with New Balance and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in the works. For anyone that knows me and my style this partnership feels more than natural,” Aminé said about his new partnership with New Balance last year. “I’m very happy to be partnering with people who get it.”

At the time of publication, release details about the Aminé x New Balance sneaker collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project, but the sneaker will be released before year’s end.

