Inspired by Vintage Trainers, Allbirds Creates a New Sustainable Lifestyle Sneaker

Although the brand is less than a decade old, the latest sneaker from Allbirds was designed to have a vintage look.

Arriving in stores and online today is the Courier, a vintage-inspired sneaker releasing in both men’s and women’s sizing. Allbirds described the look as an “easy-to-wear silhouette” and “a new twist on old-school trainers with added flare, comfort and sustainability specs.”

“This was fun because it allowed us to lean into our suite of natural materials to create a look we felt would be more style-forward and provide more use occasions for our customers,” Allbirds VP of product design Ashley Comeaux told FN.

Comeaux said the vintage trainer aesthetic “has become a staple in the closets for customers” and that creating the Courier filled this particular gap in the Allbirds range of footwear. The Courier was created using multiple materials and a layered design with distinct stitching and overlays, and features what Allbirds described as “a subtle scoop detail on the midsole.” For its debut, the brand will deliver the shoe in five colorways.

Aside from the sneaker’s aesthetics, the Courier is built with many of the sustainable materials Allbirds fans are familiar with.

For instance, the uppers are made with lightweight and durable organic cotton canvas, and the cotton was grown without chemicals or pesticides. Also, the uppers feature Tencel Lyocell ripstop, the brand’s eucalyptus tree fiber material, replacing industry standard petroleum-based nylon. Also, the Courier is lined with a Tencel Lyocell and recycled polyester blend, which Allbirds said was added to offer elasticity and a soft, breathable feel in order to be comfortable with or without socks.

Underfoot, the Courier features the brand’s SweetFoam midsole material, which is made with sugarcane-derived green EVA. This material, Allbirds explained, aims to offer the wearer a cushioned, forgiving ride. Also, the outsoles are made using natural rubber obtained from the latex vessels of rubber-producing plants for flexibility and durability. The outsoles are executed in a smooth wave pattern for functional traction.

The Allbirds Courier can be purchased in store and via Allbirds.com for $125.

In recent years, Comeaux — who joined the brand from Nike in January 2021 — has led the design on some of the brand’s looks aimed at today’s style-driven sneaker consumer, silhouettes that include the Riser, the Pacer and now, the Courier.

“I would categorize the shift, if you will, as more of an evolution. We’re leaning into this style space. With that, we want to take our time and do it right,” Comeaux said. “It’s about honoring the styles and the ethos that has been built and has set the foundation for what Allbirds customers know and love.”

She continued, “How do we bring our customers into the future with newer styles where you can still see the red thread of the current products and the current franchises? How do we bring newness and freshness for our customers with these styles? How do we bring in more durable elements, more elements that we can refresh with color and materials and allow for different levels of expression for our customers? This model, I would say, is a particular example for how we can start to do that in our assortment.”

Although the Courier is its latest silhouette with a more style-driven lean, Comeaux said this is a lane that Allbirds will continue to explore.

“It’s a really exciting time to be with the brand, an energizing time to be with the brand. As we learn more about our customers and gain insights into their lives to truly understand them, it presents us with the opportunity to create more styles like the Courier,” Comeaux said. “What we’re looking to do is see how we can flex more in the style realm and offer more than models that deliver on sustainability and single-use occasions. There’s a whole heap of opportunity for us to explore new spaces, new style expressions, new silhouettes. That’s what’s adding energy right now for us in design at Allbirds.”

This new silhouette and energy around style-driven sneakers is coming at a time when Allbirds is experiencing financial struggles. On Aug. 8, Allbirds reported a revenue decrease of 9.8 percent to $70.5 million in Q2 compared to the prior year. Although revenues were down, they exceeded the company’s projections from the prior quarter, when it expected net revenue between $64 million and $69 million in Q2.

