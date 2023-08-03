Aldo Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Nostalgic Sneaker and Footwear Collection

Aldo is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a retro-inspired collection debuting today. The collaborative effort is part of the footwear brand’s fall 2023 season and it is split into two capsules.

The first drop of the collection is titled Disney x Aldo: Mickey and Friends and includes nostalgic designs inspired by Disney’s history. Sneakers and heeled pumps with Mickey and Minnie motifs are part of the capsule, which also features handbags and other accessories. Prices range from $18 to $160.

Seven footwear styles are featured in the collection, including three heels, one loafer and three sneakers. Coming in both low and high-top silhouettes, the sneakers range from sporty and chunky to casual and comfortable, including lace-up closures adorned with motifs of Mickey & Minnie Mouse accompanied by decorative gold molding. The heeled styles vary from sharp and chic pointed-toe pumps to a platform sandal style.

Their loafer includes a short raised block heel that elevates the feet, transitioning into sturdy uppers and pointed toes adorned with gold hardware. The shoe embraces the traditional loafers’ preppy nature while embodying the whimsical spirit of Disney thanks to a character-themed print.

A majority of the shoe styles feature gold embellishments of some kind that offer life and shine to each silhouette.

The Aldo x Disney Mickey and Friends collection is exclusively available at aldoshoes.com and in stores nationwide.

Recently, Aldo also released a collection in collaboration with Mattel and Barbie. The collection, made available to shop on June 26, featured 19 pieces including footwear, handbags and accessories crafted in ranges of pink: Malibu Fuchsia, Malibu Pink and Soft BB Pink.

