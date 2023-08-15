Aldi Is Releasing $13 White Lace-Up Sneakers This Month

Aldi is expanding its footprint with a new sneaker line.

Launching on Aug. 23, the grocery store’s latest project is a new unisex “Crane” sneaker. The $13 style features a round-toed silhouette with white uppers, complete with contrasting colored trim for a two-toned appearance. White laces cinch each pair with classic touch, fitting into the style’s goal of being dressed up or down for a range of occasions.

Aldi’s Crane sneakers. Courtesy of Aldi

Each shoe is finished with memory foam insoles for added comfort, as well as flat white soles. The line’s sizes range from women’s 6-9 to men’s 9-11, aiming to court a large consumer base. The Crane style also come in an array of colors: its men’s shoe is trimmed in classic black, while the women’s style is available with trim in either a rosy pink or frosty blue palette.

Aldi’s Crane sneakers. Courtesy of Aldi

The Crane shoe launch is Aldi’s latest shoe project. The supermarket chain released its first in-house athleisure line in 2021, which expanded to include footwear just two months later. In the years since, the brand has released styles oriented towards versatility and comfort, including all-white sneakers and colorful flat slides.

Aldi is one of numerous food-focused brands leaning into ready-to-wear and shoe lines to expand its presence. In 2023, restaurant Panera released its own $40 flap-style “BAGuette” clutch handbag that went instantly viral on TikTok, according to Modern Retail. 2017 also found Pizza Hut teaming up with the Shoe Surgeon to drop 64 limited-edition pairs of pizza-themed sneakers, according to Sneaker Freaker.

Various brands have also collaborated with shoe brands on co-branded releases, including Nike’s shoe drops with Momofuku (2017), Kix cereal (2018) and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream (2020).