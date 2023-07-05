×
Read Next: Clarks Introduces Tor Run in New Pink & Green ‘Combi’ Colorway
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Resale for the Ajax x Adidas Samba ‘Cream’ Is Double Its Retail Price

The Ajax x Adidas Samba.
The Ajax x Adidas Samba.
Courtesy of Adidas
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas, Wales Bonner, collaboration, sneakers, Samba sneakers, Adidas Samba, Adidas Originals
Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Spring 2023 Collection Photos
View Gallery60 Images

The Ajax x Adidas Samba “Cream” collab released in March and sizes of the sneaker project quickly sold out. For sports and sneaker fans alike who weren’t able to grab a pair for retail, they can still buy a pair now on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Ajax x Adidas Samba “Cream” collab is reselling for an average price of $182 at the time of publication, which is almost double its suggested $110 retail price. The lowest asking price for the Adidas sneaker is at $214 for a men’s size 9 and has a high bid of $195 for a men’s size 10.5.

The Ajax x Adidas Samba “Cream” was designed in partnership with the Amsterdam-based soccer club Ajax. The Adidas sneaker features a simple cream leather upper that’s offset by red accents on the Three Stripes branding and heel tab. The Ajax logo appears on the tongue before the look of the sneaker is completed with a brown outsole.

“Community. Loyalty. Innovation. The legendary Ajax team began their march towards greatness in the ’70s with a revolutionary style of football that still influences the sport five decades on. Inspired by the club’s enduring legacy, the Ajax x adidas Originals collection nods to the history-defining era with archival design references and vintage details. From the stadium to the sidewalk, flash your club spirit in everyday style,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Madelyn Cline attend Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Stella McCartney x Adidas Party Fetes Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato & More
View Gallery85 Images

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ajax x Adidas Samba 'Cream' Collab Resale Info: Here's How to Buy It
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad