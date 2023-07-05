Resale for the Ajax x Adidas Samba ‘Cream’ Is Double Its Retail Price

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Ajax x Adidas Samba “Cream” collab released in March and sizes of the sneaker project quickly sold out. For sports and sneaker fans alike who weren’t able to grab a pair for retail, they can still buy a pair now on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Ajax x Adidas Samba “Cream” collab is reselling for an average price of $182 at the time of publication, which is almost double its suggested $110 retail price. The lowest asking price for the Adidas sneaker is at $214 for a men’s size 9 and has a high bid of $195 for a men’s size 10.5.

The Ajax x Adidas Samba “Cream” was designed in partnership with the Amsterdam-based soccer club Ajax. The Adidas sneaker features a simple cream leather upper that’s offset by red accents on the Three Stripes branding and heel tab. The Ajax logo appears on the tongue before the look of the sneaker is completed with a brown outsole.

“Community. Loyalty. Innovation. The legendary Ajax team began their march towards greatness in the ’70s with a revolutionary style of football that still influences the sport five decades on. Inspired by the club’s enduring legacy, the Ajax x adidas Originals collection nods to the history-defining era with archival design references and vintage details. From the stadium to the sidewalk, flash your club spirit in everyday style,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

Stella McCartney x Adidas Party Fetes Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato & More View Gallery 85 Images

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.