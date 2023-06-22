Airei and Asics Release a Limited Amount of Their Plaster-Covered Sneakers at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is rarely short of headline-grabbing sneaker moments, and this year is no different. One of the more eye-catching looks was delivered by sportswear giant Asics and Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear brand Airei.

Today, at a Paris Fashion Week pop-up held at the 3537 Org. activation space, Asics and Airei offered a look at a shoe that was done in partnership with Crafts for Mind. Airei described the look as a one-of-a-kind, limited iteration of the Asics GT-2160.

The Airei x Asics GT-2160 collaboration with Crafts for Mind. Courtesy of Airei

The sneaker, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January during Airei’s fall ’23 “Refuge, Deluge, Transfuge” runway show, marries “the avant-grade world of Airei with Asics’ excellence.” In a statement, Airei further described the inspiration of the shoe, stating it symbolizes “the hero’s journey” and its plaster construction “invites you to embark on your own journey to breakthrough.”

The Airei x Asics GT-2160 collaboration with Crafts for Mind is limited to just 50 pairs and comes with a price tag of 180 euros ($197 at the current conversion rate).

What’s more, both Airei and Asics will dedicate proceeds from the sales of this GT-2160 to Right To Play, an international nonprofit organization that empowers the child uprising through play.

The Airei x Asics GT-2160 box. Courtesy of Airei

Airei x Asics GT-2160 packaging. Courtesy of Airei