Airei and Asics Release a Limited Amount of Their Plaster-Covered Sneakers at Paris Fashion Week

Airei Asics GT-2160 Crafts for Mind
Airei x Asics GT-2160 collaboration with Crafts for Mind.
Courtesy of Airei
Share

Paris Fashion Week is rarely short of headline-grabbing sneaker moments, and this year is no different. One of the more eye-catching looks was delivered by sportswear giant Asics and Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear brand Airei.

Today, at a Paris Fashion Week pop-up held at the 3537 Org. activation space, Asics and Airei offered a look at a shoe that was done in partnership with Crafts for Mind. Airei described the look as a one-of-a-kind, limited iteration of the Asics GT-2160. 

Airei Asics GT-2160 Crafts for Mind
The Airei x Asics GT-2160 collaboration with Crafts for Mind.Courtesy of Airei

The sneaker, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January during Airei’s fall ’23 “Refuge, Deluge, Transfuge” runway show, marries “the avant-grade world of Airei with Asics’ excellence.” In a statement, Airei further described the inspiration of the shoe, stating it symbolizes “the hero’s journey” and its plaster construction “invites you to embark on your own journey to breakthrough.”

The Airei x Asics GT-2160 collaboration with Crafts for Mind is limited to just 50 pairs and comes with a price tag of 180 euros ($197 at the current conversion rate).

What’s more, both Airei and Asics will dedicate proceeds from the sales of this GT-2160 to Right To Play, an international nonprofit organization that empowers the child uprising through play.

Airei Asics GT-2160 Crafts for Mind
The Airei x Asics GT-2160 box.Courtesy of Airei
Airei Asics GT-2160 Crafts for Mind
Airei x Asics GT-2160 packaging.Courtesy of Airei
Airei Asics GT-2160 Crafts for Mind
A top down look at the Airei x Asics GT-2160 collaboration with Crafts for Mind.Courtesy of Airei
