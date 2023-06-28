The Classic Air Jordan 9 ‘Powder Blue’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2024

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

An original colorway of the Air Jordan 9 is reportedly returning soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue,” a classic colorway of Michael Jordan’s ninth signature shoe that originally released in 1994.

Images of the forthcoming reissue of the Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” have yet to surface but the aforementioned account has shared a mockup depiction to give fans an idea of what to expect when the sneaker drops next year. The sneaker features a premium white leather upper that’s offset by a black tongue and matching black shoelaces. The shoe’s standout element is the vibrant blue accents on the sock liner and covering the entirety of the midsole. Completing the look is a white rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 9 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield in ’94 but the sneaker wasn’t worn on the court by MJ as he retired from basketball the prior year to pursue a career in baseball.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” will be released on March 23, 2024 for a retail price of $210. At the time of publication, the return of the classic style has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” colorway, which originally released in 2006 as part of a two-shoe “Defining Moments” pack that included a black and gold iteration of the Air Jordan 6, is reportedly returning to retailers this holiday season.

