Images of the Air Jordan 6 ‘Aqua’ Have Emerged on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has updated one of its original Air Jordan styles and applied it onto a different Jordan silhouette for an upcoming release.

Sneaker leak social media account @knowing_kicks shared images of the Air Jordan 6 “Aqua,” a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sixth signature shoe that’s reportedly releasing this fall.

As the name of the colorway suggests, the Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” appears to be inspired by the original Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” makeup that first released in 1993.

The Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” dons a stealthy black-based nubuck upper that’s contrasted by purple hits on the tongue’s Jumpman branding and on a portion of the heel’s pull tab. The standout element of the shoe is the teal and purple midsole while a translucent blue outsole sits below.

According to the Instagram account @knowing_kicks, the forthcoming Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” will be released on Oct. 7. At the time of publication, release details for the classic-styled Jordan 6 colorway have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, an unreleased Air Jordan 2 prototype is currently up for auction.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.