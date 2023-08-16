The Air Jordan 5 ‘Burgundy’ Sneaker Returns After 17 Years

Although it’s not an OG, the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” has endured in the hearts of sneakerheads since its debut in 2006. Now, for the very fist time, Jordan Brand is reissuing the hit lifestyle makeup.

The AJ5 Burgundy arrived as part of a nascent lifestyle line (or LS) from Jordan when such a treatment was still a novel idea. Even more so than today, the Jordans that Michael himself wore on the court were prized above all — which made it all the more noteworthy for ‘heads to cosign a pair with a that red screamed, wine, instead of the Chicago Bulls. Other Air Jordan 5 LS releases from 2006 include “Grape” and “Olive,” the former of which was also highly acclaimed. Contemporary collaborations such as A Ma Maniére’s upcoming Air Jordan 5 show just how much the landscape has changed in the intervening years.

Those who were around for the first drop will be glad to know the Air Jordan 5 Burgundy is returning largely true to form. Suede in the namesake color envelops the upper, while silver is back in its place on the tongue, laces, and the midsole’s Mustang fighter jet-inspired teeth. The most notable deviation comes with a semi-transparent icy blue rubber used for the netting and portions of the outsole — a switch now common from Jordan Brand to help prevent yellowing. Purists will also notice a slight difference in the texture of the suede, which will only bolster complaints that JB doesn’t use as good of materials as it once did.

The return of the Air Jordan 5 Burgundy is slated for Aug. 29 through the SNKRS app and select retailers for a price of $225. Sizing will be available for men, children and toddlers.