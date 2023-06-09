Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Frozen Moments’ Surface on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the classic Air Jordan 4 sneaker is releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments,” a new women’s exclusive iteration of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting retailers before year’s end.

The latest Air Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments” colorway was unveiled last month via the SNKRS Live event that showcased the Air Jordan styles releasing as part of the 2023 summer Air Jordan offerings. The sneaker features a predominantly gray nubuck upper that’s offset by a gray leather toe cap, and black mesh netting on the tongue and midfoot. The shoe’s standout element is the metallic silver eyelets on the sides as well as white “Jumpman” branding on the tongue tag and heel tab. Completing the look is a sail and gray-colored midsole and a gray rubber outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments” colorway will be released on Aug. 26 for $225. At the time of publication, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand honors Howard “H” White with a special Air Jordan 2 release.

