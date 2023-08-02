The Air Jordan 4 ‘Red Cement’ Is Reportedly Releasing Early on SNKRS

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the ever-popular Air Jordan 4 is reportedly receiving an early release soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared on Instagram that the Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” colorway will be available early exclusively on SNKRS today, but the exact time wasn’t shared. At the time of publication, details about the shock drop haven’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” is a new version of the classic Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” colorway that was originally released in 1989. This newest rendition of the sneaker swaps out the gray accents with red, which is seen on the shoe’s “Jumpman” logo on the tongue, the “Wings” on the sides, the heel tab, and on the speckled midsole. Elsewhere, the sneaker features a tumbled white leather upper that’s contrasted by black eyelets, a black sock liner, and a stealthy “Jumpman” logo on the heel tab. Completing the look is a black and white midsole and a gray outsole.

The Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” colorway was confirmed this week by Jordan Brand to drop as part of its fall 2023 Air Jordan lineup alongside the new “Frozen Moments” colorway.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” is scheduled to drop on Sept. 9 at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The sneaker will be released in full-family sizing, with the adult pairs retailing for $210.

