Images of the Air Jordan 3 ‘Oreo’ Have Emerged

A new colorway of the popular Air Jordan 3 is releasing soon.

After early details about the purported Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” emerged on social media in February, an early look at the aforementioned style has now emerged on social media. Images of the sneaker were shared by @kicksdong on Instagram, which is a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s third signature basketball shoe.

The Air Jordan 3 is equipped with a stealthy black nubuck upper that’s offset by the silhouette’s signature elephant print overlay panels on the heel counter and forefoot. The sneaker also comes with black shoelaces, white eyestay, and “Jumpman” branding on the tongue and heel tab. Completing the look of the sneaker is a predominantly white midsole, with black hits covering the heel, and a gray outsole.

Jordan Brand first introduced the “Oreo” colorway in 1999 on the Air Jordan 4. Years later, the brand released a stealthy Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” in 2013. While each of the aforementioned styles feature the “Oreo” nickname, the styles were not designed in collaboration with the sandwich cookie.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on Dec. 7. The sneaker will come with a $200 price tag. At the time of publication, release details for the style have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

