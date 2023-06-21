Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement Reimagined’ Is Reportedly Restocking Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” was one of the most popular Air Jordan releases of 2023. The sneaker initially dropped in March 11 and given the hype surrounding its release, it sold out within minutes. For fans who missed out on purchasing a pair, not all hope is lost.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram yesterday that the sold-out Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” is restocking via the Nike SNKRS app today but a specific time frame wasn’t shared. In addition to the Jordan 3 restock, the account also confirmed that other Jordan styles are returning, but the specific sneakers weren’t revealed.

The Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” is the latest version of the original “White Cement” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe from 1988. The sneaker dons its traditional white-based leather upper that’s paired with its signature elephant print overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter. The “Reimagined” element references the sail accents on the “Nike Air” heel counter and midsole that give the shoe a vintage look.

In addition to the purported SNKRS restock, the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” is available now on StockX and is reselling for an average price of $278 at the time of publication.

