The Kids’ Exclusive Air Jordan 3 ‘Hide and Seek’ Drops Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 3 is releasing soon. This time, the latest “Hide N’ Sneak” colorway is only available in sizes for kids.

After bringing back the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” in March, Jordan Brand just launched the Air Jordan 3 “Hide N’ Sneak’ on Nike’s website.

The latest Air Jordan 3 makeup is available now in sizes 3.5Y to 7Y at the time of publication. The sneaker features a white-based leather upper that’s paired with its signature elephant print panels at the forefoot and heel counter. Adding to the simple makeup is the various gray accents by the ankle collar, the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel tab, as well as on the tooling.

“Clean and supreme, the AJ3 returns in all its classic style and grace. Quality leather in the upper—with that luxurious elephant print texture—combines with visible Nike Air cushioning in the sole to make an everyday icon,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

The Air Jordan 3 “Hide N’ Sneak” is available now at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers, with prices for the grade school pairs retailing for $150.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand is paying homage to Howard ‘H’ White with a new Air Jordan 2 colorway releasing before month’s end.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 3 “Hide N’ Sneak.”

The hangtag on the Air Jordan 3 “Hide N’ Sneak.”

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.