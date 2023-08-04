Images of the Air Jordan 2 Low ‘Christmas’ Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re still months away before this year’s observance of Christmas but it appears that one of Jordan Brand’s sneaker releases for the festive holiday has already been spoiled on social media.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @brandon1an shared images of the Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” on Instagram yesterday, which is a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s second signature basketball shoe.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” colorway dons a predominantly black-based leather upper that’s paired with festive red and green accents including on the midfoot and on the heel counter. There are additional red accents on the tongue “Wings” logo before the look is completed by a black midsole and a two-tone gray and red outsole.

The Air Jordan 2 was co-designed by the legendary Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore and made its retail debut in November 1986. The original versions of the silhouette were made in Italy and crafted with high-end materials to give it a premium feel.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” will be released on Dec. 16 at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The sneaker will retail for $150.

Prior to the release of the forthcoming “Christmas” makeup, Michael Jordan’s namesake brand will release a new “Varsity Royal” iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Low on Aug. 10. The sneaker will be available via SNKRS and at select retailers for $150.

