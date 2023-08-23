The Air Jordan 2 Takes on the Air Jordan 3’s Signature “Black Cement” Colorway

The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” is what many sneakerheads (including this one) would tell you is the best sneaker of all time. And even without any elephant print to be seen, the colorway commands attention as it comes to the Air Jordan 2 for the very first time.

2023 marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, and Jordan Brand celebrated earlier this year by releasing the model in a “White Cement Reimagined” colorway adding faux-aged details. The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” will continue the festivities when it arrives in September, only in a less direct sense.

Black leather makes up the bulk of the Air Jordan 2’s upper, while the tongue, heel, lining, and most of the outsole arrive in “Cement” grey. “Fire Red” is used even more sparingly, as it only appears on select portions of the outsole and branding marks on the tongue, heel, and insole. A white midsole anchors the whole affair, which keeps the color scheme as true to form as possible when applying it to a new model.

While the Air Jordan 3 is universally beloved, the same thing can’t be said historically about the Air Jordan 2. The model has proven fairly divisive amongst sneakerheads over the years, and even Michael himself was said to have hated it. Indeed, part of the very appeal is that the Air Jordan 3, the very first in the Air Jordan lineup to be designed by Tinker Hatfield, helped convinced Michael to stay with Nike. And that hate for the Air Jordan 2, it’s said to be one of the reasons he strongly considering decamping.

Despite the importance of narratives for Air Jordans and this particular narrative being stacked against the AJ2, Jordan Brand has made the model a focal point of the past year and a half. Almost by sheer force of will, the Air Jordan 2 is perhaps having its best moment ever.

Even the most ardent of AJ2 haters might change their minds upon seeing it in “Black Cement.” Although not yet officially confirmed, the Air Jordan 2 will reportedly release Sept. 23. Expect it to arrive via the SNKRS app and the usual cadre of Jordan stockists.