Jordan Brand Gives Athletes Special Air Jordan 12 ‘Juneteenth’ Cleats

Yesterday marked the annual celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday in the U.S. that commemorated the emancipation of enslaved Black people in 1865. While there has been an ongoing debate whether sneaker brands should release product surrounding the celebration of Juneteenth, Jordan Brand took matters into its own hands by creating special Air Jordan cleats for this year’s observance of the holiday.

Jordan Brand’s PE sneaker designer Ryan Smith shared images of an unreleased Air Jordan 12 Low Cleat “Juneteenth” PE colorway on Instagram yesterday. “Nothing but our ‘Sunday Best’ for #Juneteenth,” Smith wrote for the Instagram caption.

The exclusive “Juneteenth” colorway of the Air Jordan 12 Cleat Low is equipped with a subtle floral graphic printed throughout the entirety of the white-based upper that’s offset by a green mudguard and a royal blue sock liner. The sneakers also come with special details on the heel counter and on the heel’s pull tab, while “Juneteenth” replaces the “Jumpman” branding on the midfoot. Completing the look are red hits on the tongue along with a green and yellow-colored cleat outsole sits below.

At the time of publication, this elusive Air Jordan 12 Low Cleat “Juneteenth” PE sneaker was given to select Jordan Brand-sponsored athletes and isn’t expected to be launching to be public.

In related Jordan news, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” sneaker is releasing this week.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.