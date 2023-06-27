The Air Jordan 11 ‘Neapolitan’ Gets a First Look on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker is hitting retailers soon.

Following initial reports about the release of the forthcoming “Neapolitan” colorway, sneaker leak social media account @Knowing_kicks shared a first look at the forthcoming Jordan 11 makeup on Instagram yesterday.

The Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” will feature a premium white leather that’s offset by a dark brown patent leather mudguard and a matching brown Jumpman logo by the ankle collar. The sneaker also comes with white shoelaces, while a white midsole and a pink semi-translucent outsole sit below. The style is also expected to be releasing exclusively in women’s sizing and as the name of the style suggests, the sneaker gets its look from Neapolitan ice cream.

According to @Knowing_kicks on Instagram, the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” colorway will be released on Nov. 11. At the time of publication, release details of the shoe have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” colorway, which originally released in 2006 as part of a two-shoe “Defining Moments” pack that included black and gold iteration of the Air Jordan 6, is reportedly returning to retailers this holiday season.



About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.