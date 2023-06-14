First Look at This Year’s Air Jordan 11 ‘DMP’ Surfaced on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the most popular Air Jordan 11 colorways is reportedly making its way back to shelves this year and now, we have an initial look at the purported sneaker.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz and @xcsnkr on Instagram shared an image yesterday of this year’s purported Air Jordan 11 “DMP” colorway.

Based on the image shared by the aforementioned accounts, the forthcoming Air Jordan 11 “DMP” sneaker features a white-based leather upper instead of mesh on the original version of the shoe. The sneaker also features a contrasting black patent leather mudguard and gold Jumpman accents by the ankle collar. Completing the look is a white midsole and a icy translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” was initially released in 2006 as part of a two-shoe “Defining Moments” pack that included black and gold iteration of the Air Jordan 6. The aforementioned Jordan 6 “DMP” was reissued in April 2020, which makes the Jordan 11 the only shoe from the set to rerelease.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this year’s much-anticipated release of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” will take place on Dec. 9. At the time of publication, release details of the shoe have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, a women’s exclusive “Neapolitan” colorway of the Jordan 11 is also reportedly hitting retails this fall.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.