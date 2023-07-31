How to Buy the Custom Air Jordan 1 ‘Stewie Griffin’ Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

‘Air’ Premiere: Red Carpet Celebrity Photos, Live Updates View Gallery 46 Images

A popular Air Jordan 1 custom has been garnering a lot of attention on social media and now, the style is available for purchase for a limited time only.

Sneaker customizers Johnnyskicks and Tagzfootwear have released their Air Jordan 1 “Stewie Griffin” colorway, which is a custom colorway that’s inspired by the character Stewie Griffin from the hit animated sitcom “Family Guy.”

As the name suggests, the Air Jordan 1 “Stewie Griffin” is inspired directly by the signature outfit worn by Griffin in the show. The sneaker is equipped with a predominantly white color scheme that’s contrasted by yellow and red accents as a nod to the character’s sweater and overalls, respectively. There are also blue hits added in the mix, which reference Griffin’s blue shoes.

The Air Jordan 1 “Stewie Griffin” customs will be available in both the low and high-top versions of the silhouette. According to the product description, each pair is hand-made to order and the release is also limited to 10 pairs. The low-top pair will cost $2,000 while the high-top version will cost $2,500.

Aside from this custom “Stewie Griffin” colorway of the Air Jordan 1, Nike has previously made a special “Stewie Griffin”-inspired makeup of the Nike LeBron 6 sneaker, which was worn by NBA veteran P.J. Tucker in 2018.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand has unveiled its fall 2023 Air Jordan lineup.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.