The Air Jordan 1 ‘NC to Chi’ Was Quietly Released on SNKRS Yesterday—but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Jordan Brand released the much-anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low “NC to Chi” out of nowhere on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, the sneaker sold out within minutes. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair during the initial launch yesterday, the sneaker will be launching again.

According to the Nike SNKRS app, the Air Jordan 1 Low “NC to Chi” colorway will be available again before month’s end.

This new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe dubbed “NC to Chi” pays homage to his early days playing for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in college then transitioning to the Chicago Bulls during his professional career.

The low-top Air Jordan 1 sneaker is equipped with a predominantly black-based leather upper that’s offset by UNC-inspired blue accents on the Swoosh and heel counter, while Bulls-themed red hits cover the toe box, tongue tag, and outsole. The sneaker is also available exclusively in women’s sizing.

“You know where the journey begins. Where it ends, though—that depends on your kicks. Relive MJ’s move from North Carolina to Chicago in this first-ever, women’s-exclusive AJ1 Low OG. Crisp leather splashed with Gym Red and Dark Powder Blue showcases your unbeatable game (and nods to the 2020 hightop drop). And of course, we’ve crafted them to the original specs so you know your look’s gonna be timeless. You ready?,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “NC to Chi” will be released on July 26 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

