The Original Air Jordan 1 KO ‘Bred’ Returns as a Low

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Bred."
The Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Bred."
Courtesy of Nike
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The classic Air Jordan 1 KO sneaker is returning to retailers this month. This time, the shoe will be available in the original “Bred” colorway.

Jordan Brand announced via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Bred” will be released before the month’s end.

The black and red color scheme of the Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Bred” and the colorway’s nickname, “Black and Red,” were both inspired by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls team and its official colors. A sail-colored midsole and a red outsole contrast with the canvas upper’s construction.

The Air Jordan 1 KO silhouette was first released in the mid-1980s as part of Jordan’s signature line alongside the iconic Air Jordan 1 but was designed for lifestyle purposes instead of being used on the basketball court. The “Bred” colorway was originally introduced on the Air Jordan 1 High in 1985.

“What’s your “Bred” and butter? Celebrate the original ’85 colorway with a reimagining of Jordan’s first hit shoe. Synonymous with MJ, Chicago and pushing boundaries, this AJKO 1 serves a helping of hoops greatness. Donning a delicious mixture of canvas and synthetic leather, it won’t come as a surprise when passersby start asking for a slice. After all, Black + Red = Bred,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Bred” will be released on Aug. 23 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $120.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 KO Low 'Bred' SNKRS Release Info: Here's How to Buy It
