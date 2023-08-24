The Air Jordan 1 KO Takes On the Beloved “Laney” Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 KO is set to take on not the colors of the Chicago Bulls or the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, but of the Laney High School Buccaneers.

A mix of blue and yellow pays homage to Michael Jordan’s high school, where he was famously placed on the junior varsity team during his sophomore year. The perceived slight motivated a young and famously petty Jordan, and today the “Laney” colorway is one of the most popular among those that Michael never played in.

The arrival of “Laney” on the AJ1 KO comes after a women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 1 High released in “Reverse Laney” earlier this year. Besides the subtle differences of the silhouette itself, which we’ll get to later, the distinction between the two lies in “Laney” pairing blue with yellow accents and “Reverse Laney” featuring the opposite arrangement. Back in 2013, the Air Jordan 1 High also released in the baseline “Laney” colorway.

Historically, the Air Jordan 1 KO has been a more affordable version of the Air Jordan 1. The use of canvas instead of leather helps shave down the price, and the proportions are slightly different throughout the sneaker. The KO version also eschews a heel and features straps that aren’t stitched onto the collar beneath. A slightly lower cut has the regular Air Jordan 1 sitting taller than its takedown version, but the easiest way to distinguish a KO is by looking for the appearance of “AJKO” on the strap’s Wings logo. Perhaps surprisingly, the “KO” actually does stand for knock-off. A bootleg, however, it is not.

“True Blue” forms the majority of the canvas upper, with “Topaz Gold” taking its place on the Swoosh, toe cap, laces, and straps. Nike branding on the tongue tag and insole appear in yellow, while the “AJKO” Wings logo sits in blue. Further down, a white midsole is tucked above a blue outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 KO “Laney” will continue the tradition that began with 2000’s Air Jordan 5 when it releases Sept. 30. Expect a price of $150, down from the regular AJ1 High’s $180, and availability through the SNKRS app and select retailers.