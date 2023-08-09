Images of This Year’s Air Jordan 1 ‘Satin Bred’ Release Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Months have passed since reports emerged of the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” returning this year and now, we have a closer look at the upcoming release.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @leaked.sneaks on Instagram shared images of this year’s rendition of the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred.”

As the name of the style suggests, the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” is essentially an updated version of the original “Bred” Jordan 1 High. This version instead features a premium satin upper dressed in the iconic black and red color scheme inspired by the Chicago Bulls team colors. The signature “Wings’ logo is embroidered on the ankle collar, while the classic “Nike Air” branding is embroidered on the tongue. The shoe also features a white-based midsole and a red outsole. The images also reveal that the sneaker will come packaged with a black bag featuring a red Jumpman logo. According to the aforementioned leaker accounts, the forthcoming pair will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” was first released in October 2016 and was only available in limited quantities. The shoe is currently fetching high prices on the secondary marketplace, with the lowest asking price for the shoe being $4,000 for a men’s size 10, and the prices going as high as $13,366 for a men’s size 9 on StockX.

Despite images of the sneaker surfacing on Instagram, release details for the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand but the shoe is expected to return on Oct. 18 for $180.

