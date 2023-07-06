The Air Jordan 1 ‘University Blue’ Is Reportedly Releasing Early on SNKRS

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber, Rihanna & More Stars in Air Jordans View Gallery 24 Images

One of the more anticipated Air Jordan releases taking place in July is the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High ‘University Blue’ colorway. For fans who are eagerly awaiting the chance to buy a pair, it appears they will soon have the opportunity to buy a pair ahead of its scheduled launch date.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram yesterday that the latest “University Blue” makeup of Michael Jordan’s popular signature shoe is releasing today at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. According to the aforementioned account, the style is scheduled to hit retailers on July 22 in full-family sizing.

The Air Jordan 1 High “University Blue” dons the sneaker’s original “Black Toe” color blocking but replaces the classic Chicago Bulls-inspired red accents with a bright blue hue. The sneaker features a predominantly white leather upper on the quarter panels, with black accents on the mudguard, eyelets, tongue, ankle collar, and Swoosh logo on the sides. The shoe’s standout elements are the blue hits on the toe box, heel counter, and outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High “University Blue” will be released on July 22 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The adult’s version of the shoe will retail for $180.

The Air Jordan 1 High “University Blue.”

The Air Jordan 1 High “University Blue.”

DJ Khaled and Air Jordan 5 Sneaker Collaboration View Gallery 6 Images

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.