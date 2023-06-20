New Balance Is Restocking Its Aimé Leon Dore 650R Collaboration This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore are bringing back their sold-out sneakers this month.

Their recent collaboration found them releasing a trio of co-branded 650R sneakers — a tumbled leather round-toed style with mesh underlays, gum rubber outsoles and woven tongue labels, as well as comfortable EVA foam-filled rubber cup insoles. Their $165 version features the sportswear brand’s signature shoe’s monochrome cream palette with a twist, inspired by the Mulberry Classic basketball tournament on E. Houston Street this month — trim and accents in light blue, black or deep forest green hues.

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore’s 650R sneakers. Courtesy of New Balance

Upon its first release in early June, pairs were available on Leon Dore’s website through a drawing on June 14 — though they quickly sold out. However, a restock of all three colorways is now coming to New Balance’s website on June 23 at 10 a.m. ET.

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore’s 650R sneakers. Courtesy of New Balance

The Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance partnership has produced collaborations on several of the athletic brand’s statement sneakers, including the 997, 827, 550 and the 1300, among others.

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore’s 650R sneakers. Courtesy of New Balance

In 2022, New Balance made headlines after appointing Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as the creative director of its Made in USA line, which produces several of the brand’s hit shoes, such as the 990 and 993.

This year, New Balance has additionally added to its collaborative slate with co-branded products and limited-edition releases with brands including Miu Miu, Aminé, Bodega, Palace and Joe Freshgoods.