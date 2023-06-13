Draw Is Live for the Next Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 Collabs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Aimé Leon Dore has tapped New Balance once again for its next sneaker project.

After images of the latest collab surfaced on social media last month, the New York City-based lifestyle brand has unveiled its next wave of New Balance 650 collabs that are launching before month’s end.

The new set of collaborative Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 are available in three colorways, with all three pairs featuring a white-based mesh upper that’s offset by perforated overlay panels on the sides. Separating each of the colorways are the black, blue, or green accents by the ankle collar and on the trim throughout the upper. Completing the design of these New Balance 650 colorways is co-branding on the tongue tag and footbed, while the look is finished off with a white midsole and a gum outsole.

At the time of publication, the draw for each of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650 colorways are now open at Aimeleondore.com until it closes tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. ET. Sizes for the sneaker range from a men’s size 4 up to a 13 and the retail pricing for the shoe is at $165.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 collab. Courtesy of Aime Leon Dore

