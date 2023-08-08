The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 ‘Suede’ Collabs Are Releasing Again

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sneaker fans who missed out on the initial release of the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Suede” collabs will have another chance at buying the sneakers soon.

After the sneakers were released as part of the New York label’s 2023 spring/summer collection, the Boston-based sportswear company announced via its launch calendar that the two suede-based versions of the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 are releasing again tomorrow.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 sneakers are equipped with a premium hairy suede upper that is dressed in either a sand or brown color scheme. The low-cut sneaker is also equipped with Aimé Leon Dore’s apple logo stamped on the tongue tag, heel, and on the insole. Completing the look are a tan midsole and a gray outsole.

“Aimé Leon Dore presents the ‘Basketball Oxford’. This new interpretation of the perennial favorite swaps out the 550’s standard white leather construction for a casual touch. The 550’s upper construction features canvas underlays and premium, hairy suede overlays, outfitted in two muted, earth toned colorways – brown and taupe. Co-branding at the tongue and heel features Aimé Leon Dore’s signature apple basketball mark,” New Balance wrote for the product description.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Suede” colorways will be released tomorrow at newbalance.com, with each pair retailing for $130.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.