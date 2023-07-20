Yeezy Shoes Expected to Return to Selected Retailers in August 2023

Yeezy is expected to come back this summer.

Adidas, which previously separated itself from Yeezy following label creative director Kanye West’s viral antisemitic expressions, began selling Yeezy products again in May. Now, the Yeezy brand’s footwear is reportedly coming back in new colorways at selected retailers with anticipated August release dates.

A list of footwear launches published by Yeezy Mafia’s Twitter account revealed the anticipated styles, new and returning colors arriving to the site throughout August, including the chunky Boost 700 MNVN sneakers in “Analog” white and black and the Adidas Yeezy 450 sneakers in “Stone Grey.”

As previously reported in Footwear News, Adidas parted ways with the Yeezy brand, as well as West himself, in October 2022 following the latter’s harmful antisemitic statements. In May, CEO Bjørn Gulden announced that Adidas would start selling Yeezy products and donate the proceeds to organizations representing people who “were hurt” by West’s comments. In June, the athletic giant began selling its existing stock of Yeezy products, which totaled in the value of $1.3 billion (approx. 1.2 billion euros).

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” a statement said. “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect. “

Below, discover the Yeezy releases expected in August, according to Yeezy Mafia’s Twitter account.

Adidas Yeezy Releases: August 2023

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Bone” – HQ6316

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Static” – EF2905

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Granite” – HQ2059

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Dark Salt” – ID4811

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Hyperspace” – EG7491

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 CMPCT v2 “Slate Bone” – H06519

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 CMPCT v2 “Slate Onyx” – IG9606

Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Grey” – ID9446

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” – EG7596

Adidas Yeezy 700 v3 “Azael” – FW4980

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Utility Black” – FV5304

Adidas Yeezy 700 v3 “Copper Fade” – GY4109

Adidas Yeezy Slide “Slate Marina” – ID2349

Adidas Yeezy Slide “Granite” – ID4132

Adidas Yeezy Slide “Slate Grey” – ID2350

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Carbon” – IG5349

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Salt” – GV6840

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Desert Sand” – GV6843

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Taupe” – ID4752