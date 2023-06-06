×
Images of the Adidas Yeezy Slide ‘Mx Moon’ Colorway Have Emerged

Adidas Yeezy Slide 'Bone'
Adidas Yeezy Slide "Bone."
Courtesy of Adidas
More Adidas Yeezy styles could be releasing soon.

After Adidas released a portion of its remaining Yeezy sneakers via the Confirmed app last week, images of an unreleased Yeezy Slide colorway have now emerged. Sneaker leak social media account @masterchefian shared images on Instagram of the “MX Moon” makeup that could be hitting retail soon.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide “MX Moon” dons a predominantly light gray color scheme throughout the entirety of the silhouette and is offset by dark gray and beige stripes throughout. The silhouette features a strap at the midfoot and a wavy outsole underneath. The images of the unreleased Yeezy Slide colorway does not appear to show any Adidas Yeezy branding on the model.

Since October, Adidas had been sitting on $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy products after its decision to end its partnership with Kanye West due to his many antisemitic comments. In the brand’s investors meeting last month, Adidas confirmed it would start selling Yeezy products and donate the proceeds to organizations representing those who “were hurt” by Ye’s comments.

“Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a statement about the brand’s decision to sell Yeezy sneakers again. “We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities.”

At the time of publication, release details for this Adidas Yeezy Slide “MX Moon” colorway have yet to be announced by the brand.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

