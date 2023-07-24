The Adidas Yeezy 500 High Combat Boot Surfaces on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new version of the Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker could be hitting retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @prvt.selection on Instagram shared images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 Combat Boot, an unreleased version of artist Kanye West’s acclaimed lifestyle sneaker.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 Combat Boot shared by the aforementioned account comes in a tonal brown color scheme, including on the predominantly suede and ballistic mesh upper, the overlay panels, and the shoelaces. The boot features a high-cut upper that reaches past the ankle, while the sneaker’s traditional AdiPrene+ midsole appears below.

In May, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden announced it will begin selling its remaining Yeezy stock after the brand terminated its partnership with West in October 2022 following months of him voicing anti-semitic rhetoric on social media and interviews. Adidas has confirmed it will donate the proceeds from the Yeezy products to organizations representing people who “were hurt” by West’s comments.

Additionally, it appears that Adidas and select Adidas stockists are planning to sell more of the remainder Yeezy products starting in August, according to Yeezy Mafia on Twitter.

At the time of publication, Adidas has yet to confirm if this Yeezy 500 Combat Boot will be part of the upcoming Adidas Yeezy releases.

