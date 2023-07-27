Adidas and Y-3 Introduce Chapter 3 Collection Featuring Post-Apocalyptic Sneakers and Apparel

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 have returned for another sportswear collection.

Titled Chapter 3, the new fall 2023 line is presented as the third portion of the brands’ year-long narrative which takes athletic iconography, silhouettes and materials updating them through Yohji Yamamoto’s expert lens.

Arguably, the standout items in the collection are the array of sneakers. Every style, whether low-top or high, challenges the silhouette of the usual sports sneaker, turning it on its head in an avant-garde way.

Their Y-3 Centennial Hi and Y-3 Centennial Lo are remixed with leather and denim uppers along with contemporary and post-apocalyptic frayed edges. While Adidas’ archival Y-3 Superstar, Marathon TR and Gazelle models’ toe boxes are smeared with black paint and feature equally distressed detailing.

The apparel part of the collection is inspired by Adidas’ sports legacy, utilizing collegiate motifs from previous seasons and framing them in a new and innovative way. The collaborative line includes jackets, T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, vests, skirts and pants crafted in neutral and utilitarian hues.

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 collaboration has spanned decades. The team effort debuted on October 2002 during Paris Fashion Week before an enthralled audience of fashion’s biggest names. The “3” in the name symbolizes Adidas’ famed three-striped motif and the union of both companies. Since its launch, Y-3 has changed the world of fashion and athletic apparel forever.

Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection is available on adidas.com/y-3, in Y-3 stores and through select global retailers.

