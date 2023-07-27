×
Read Next: Nick Schneider Aims to Bridge Streetwear and Luxury With New Sneaker Brand
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Adidas and Y-3 Introduce Chapter 3 Collection Featuring Post-Apocalyptic Sneakers and Apparel

Adidas, Y-3, Yohji Yamamoto, sneaker, collaboration.
Adidas Y-3 Introduces Chapter 3 With Post-Apocalyptic Sneakers
Adidas Y-3 Introduces Chapter 3 With Post-Apocalyptic Sneakers
Adidas Y-3 Introduces Chapter 3 With Post-Apocalyptic Sneakers
Adidas Y-3 Introduces Chapter 3 With Post-Apocalyptic Sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery52 Images
Share

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 have returned for another sportswear collection.

Titled Chapter 3, the new fall 2023 line is presented as the third portion of the brands’ year-long narrative which takes athletic iconography, silhouettes and materials updating them through Yohji Yamamoto’s expert lens.

Adidas, Y-3, Yohji Yamamoto, sneaker, collaboration.
Y-3’s fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection.Adidas

Arguably, the standout items in the collection are the array of sneakers. Every style, whether low-top or high, challenges the silhouette of the usual sports sneaker, turning it on its head in an avant-garde way.

Y-3's fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection.
Y-3’s fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection.Courtesy of Adidas

Their Y-3 Centennial Hi and Y-3 Centennial Lo are remixed with leather and denim uppers along with contemporary and post-apocalyptic frayed edges. While Adidas’ archival Y-3 Superstar, Marathon TR and Gazelle models’ toe boxes are smeared with black paint and feature equally distressed detailing.

Adidas, Y-3, Yohji Yamamoto, sneaker, collaboration.
Y-3’s fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection.Adidas

The apparel part of the collection is inspired by Adidas’ sports legacy, utilizing collegiate motifs from previous seasons and framing them in a new and innovative way. The collaborative line includes jackets, T-shirts, hoodies,  jackets, vests, skirts and pants crafted in neutral and utilitarian hues.

Adidas, Y-3, Yohji Yamamoto, sneaker, collaboration.
Y-3’s fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection.Adidas

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 collaboration has spanned decades. The team effort debuted on October 2002 during Paris Fashion Week before an enthralled audience of fashion’s biggest names. The “3” in the name symbolizes Adidas’ famed three-striped motif and the union of both companies. Since its launch, Y-3 has changed the world of fashion and athletic apparel forever.

Adidas, Y-3, Yohji Yamamoto, sneaker, collaboration.
Y-3’s fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection.Adidas

Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 fall 2023 Chapter 3 collection is available on adidas.com/y-3, in Y-3 stores and through select global retailers. 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Adidas Sneakers

Best Adidas Samba Shoes

The Adidas Originals Superstar XLG
Adidas Originals Launches Superstar XLG Silhouette
View Gallery17 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Adidas Y-3 Introduces Chapter 3 With Post-Apocalyptic Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad