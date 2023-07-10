Here’s How to Buy the ‘Barbie’ Pink-Colored Adidas Ultra Boost Sneaker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The “Barbie” movie is one of the most anticipated films of the summer and ahead of its release, Adidas dropped a bold colorway of its ever-popular Ultra Boost running sneaker that dons the Barbie doll’s signature hue.

Available now at Adidas.com is a Barbie pink-colored Adidas Ultra Boost sneaker in women’s sizing. This version of the acclaimed running sneaker is constructed of Primeknit yarn that’s made of at least 50% of Parley Ocean Plastic while the other half is crafted from recycled polyester. Premium suede panels appear on the caging system on the sides, the heel counter, and tongue. Completing the look is a white full-length Boost midsole and a pink translucent outsole.

It’s worth mentioning that this iteration of the Adidas Ultra Boost dons a Barbie-inspired color scheme but the sneaker was not made in conjunction with the film or the toy company.

“From everyday errands to exploring the city, these adidas Ultra Boost shoes bring undefeated comfort. The adidas Primeknit upper is designed to hug your feet for all-day support. The Boost midsole feels like you’re walking on clouds. Your go-to shoes for everyday action,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

At the time of publication, sizes for the Barbie pink-colored Adidas Ultra Boost is available in a women’s size 5 up to a women’s size 10.

The pink-based Adidas Ultra Boost colorway is available now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $190.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.