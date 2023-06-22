Adidas Collaborates With Designer Tulie Yaito on Colorful Forum 84 Hi Sneaker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas’ latest collaboration is bringing a splash of color to one of its signature shoes.

The athletic giant has teamed up with accessories designer Tulie Yaito on a new version of its Forum 84 Hi sneakers, which will launch on Adidas’ website on July 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Adidas x Tulie Yaito’s Forum 84 Hi sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

The $130 women’s style feature white leather round-toed uppers, which are punctuated by textured white paneling for a contemporary look. The casual style’s base takes the form of a cream and gray rubber outsole punctuated by thin ridges, creating a cohesive appearance.

Adidas x Tulie Yaito’s Forum 84 Hi sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas.

The duo’s shoe also features bold pops of texture and color reminiscent of Tulie’s own popular handbags. The high-top style features bright yellow front laces, as well as red counters and sole paneling.

Adidas x Tulie Yaito’s Forum 84 Hi sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

Rounding out the style are triple blue stripes in addition to green suede counter panels. The set’s greatest statement comes from two white and brown-spotted straps atop each shoe’s shaft for a modern patchwork effect.

The collaboration marks Adidas’ latest venture in 2023, following headline-making collaboration and collection launch with Neighborhoods, Bad Bunny, “Yu-Gi-Oh,” Yohji Yamamoto and James Harden.

Most recently, the brand also tapped artist Rich Mnisi for its 2023 Pride Month collection, which features colorful abstract prints across its signature athleisure, swimwear, sneakers and slides. This spring, Adidas additionally released its viral “Home of Classics” campaign with Blackpink.

