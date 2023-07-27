Adidas Reveals NBA Star Trae Young’s Third Signature Basketball Shoe

NBA star Trae Young will lace up a new Adidas signature shoe when he hits the court next season.

The athletic giant revealed the Adidas Trae 3 today, the latest look in Young’s signature basketball shoe franchise. The shoe, according to Adidas, was created with “revolutionizing the playing experience for the modern hooper” in mind and “represents the pinnacle of Adidas Basketball’s footwear innovation.”

Adidas Trae 3. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas called the Trae 3 the baller’s “most advanced design to date,” and is equipped with proprietary tech, such as lightweight composite foam underfoot engineered to support energy return, updated asymmetrical torsion bars for stability and outsoles designed from the athlete’s biometric data. The lightweight construction, according to the brand, reflects Young’s “agile and face-paced play style, providing cushioning for comfort.”

Aside from tech, Adidas created the Trae 3 with a sleek and futuristic design that the brand explained embodies his personal style, which makes it a solid choice for on- and off-court wear.

The Adidas Trae 3 arrives Aug. 3 via Adidas.com/us/basketball and will retail for $140. Adidas confirmed it will deliver several futuristic colorways starting in August.

“I am incredibly proud to launch my third signature shoe with adidas, and it holds a special significance for me,” Young said in a statement. “As I step into this new chapter of my life, becoming a father, it feels like I’m entering a new era, not just as a player but as a man. This shoe represents not only my evolution on the court but also the legacy I hope to leave behind.”

Trae Young in the Adidas Trae 3. Courtesy of Adidas

