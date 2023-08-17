Adidas Terrex Chops the Top Off the Free Hiker 2

Adidas Terrex is taking a little off the top by turning the Free Hiker 2 into a low-top for the very first time. The silhouette was already known for merging the security of a hiking boot with the low weight of runner, and now the new cut allows for a greater range of motion at the ankle while coming in even lighter. A men’s size 9 comes in at just 15.5 ounces.

With the Primeknit collar now gone, the Free Hiker 2 Low opts for a gusseted tongue. A Gore-Tex membrane is both waterproof and breathable should water arrive in the course of your excursion, and the upper’s outer mesh is abrasion-resistant. Down low, an EVA frame offers stability on uneven terrain, while Boost cushioning brings the lightweight comfort its known for. Rounding out the outdoor bonafides is a grippy Continental outsole.

The Free Hiker 2 GTX is out now with four colorways for men and three for women, each priced at $180. All-black or black and white pairs are available for both men and women, with additional options for men in beige, black, and orange; and silver and lemon. The women’s final women’s offering is the most colorful of all in aqua, grey, black, and lime. Availability can be found through Adidas’ website, as well as select stores and third-party retailers.