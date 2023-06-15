×
Read Next: Exclusive: Ariana DeBose Talks Hosting the Tony Awards, LGBTQIA+ Community Power and Her Love of Birkenstocks
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for the Summer

Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers.
Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for Summer
Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for Summer
Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for Summer
Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for Summer
View Gallery
View Gallery57 Images
Share

Adidas gave their coveted Stan Smith style a lux upgrade ahead of the summer season.

With a focus on materials, the new Stan Smith Lux sneakers are crafted out of lush and buttery leather along with plush lining for an ultra-comfortable fit. The style was released in White/Grey and Cream/Blue colorways and retails for $145.

Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers.
Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers.Adidas
Buy Now at Adidas

The Adidas Stan Smith Lux also includes sleek lace-up closures and durable rubber outsoles that withstand daily wear. The resulting revamp of the tennis sneaker is high-quality, thanks to the lush materials used.

Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers.
Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers.Adidas
Buy Now at Adidas

The Stan Smith Lux sneakers can be worn with a variety of colorful socks. More often than not, tennis shoes are worn in casual settings paired with equally casual clothes like trousers or even a sundress. The footwear is endlessly versatile thanks to its neutral colorways, meaning the styling possibilities are endless.

Stan Smith is one of Adidas‘ most classic silhouettes. The tennis shoe was first launched in 1965 and was originally crafted from white leather uppers with bright green detailing. The shoe was a signature model for professional tennis player Robert Haillet before going through a name change in 1978.

In the shoes’ lengthy history, the Stan Smith style has been reimagined through a multitude of collaborations with big-time institutions the likes of Moomin, Miss Piggy and Kermit, Monsters Inc., Keith Haring, Marvel, Ivy Park, Disney, Y-3 and Hello Kitty among others. It’s safe to say that the Stan Smith sneaker will remain popular for years to come.

Stan Smith Lux sneakers are available for purchase now on Adidas’ website.

PHOTOS: See the first looks at Adidas x Gucci collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Adidas Walking Shoes
Best Adidas Sneakers
Best Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for Summer
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
Keke Palmer Wears Velvet Little Black Dress for ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere
wwd
Keke Palmer Wears Velvet Little Black Dress for ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere
Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off on Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More
Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off on Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More
True Religion to Participate in LA’s Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
True Religion to Participate in LA’s Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad