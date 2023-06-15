Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for the Summer

Adidas gave their coveted Stan Smith style a lux upgrade ahead of the summer season.

With a focus on materials, the new Stan Smith Lux sneakers are crafted out of lush and buttery leather along with plush lining for an ultra-comfortable fit. The style was released in White/Grey and Cream/Blue colorways and retails for $145.

Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers. Adidas

The Adidas Stan Smith Lux also includes sleek lace-up closures and durable rubber outsoles that withstand daily wear. The resulting revamp of the tennis sneaker is high-quality, thanks to the lush materials used.

Adidas Stan Smith Lux sneakers. Adidas

The Stan Smith Lux sneakers can be worn with a variety of colorful socks. More often than not, tennis shoes are worn in casual settings paired with equally casual clothes like trousers or even a sundress. The footwear is endlessly versatile thanks to its neutral colorways, meaning the styling possibilities are endless.

Stan Smith is one of Adidas‘ most classic silhouettes. The tennis shoe was first launched in 1965 and was originally crafted from white leather uppers with bright green detailing. The shoe was a signature model for professional tennis player Robert Haillet before going through a name change in 1978.

In the shoes’ lengthy history, the Stan Smith style has been reimagined through a multitude of collaborations with big-time institutions the likes of Moomin, Miss Piggy and Kermit, Monsters Inc., Keith Haring, Marvel, Ivy Park, Disney, Y-3 and Hello Kitty among others. It’s safe to say that the Stan Smith sneaker will remain popular for years to come.

Stan Smith Lux sneakers are available for purchase now on Adidas’ website.

