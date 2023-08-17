Adidas Is Dropping Homer Simpson Stan Smith Sneakers This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is revisiting its collaboration with “The Simpsons” — this time, with a viral Homer Simpson meme.

The athletic brand’s latest collaboration, available on Aug. 18, finds its classic white Stan Smith sneaker reimagined with a cartoon twist. This $120 style features the pair’s signature round-toed, smooth vegan leather uppers, complete with triple side perforations and off-white gum rubber outsoles.

Adidas’ “Homer Simpson” Stan Smith sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

The new Smiths have been altered with green and white Homer Simpson-branded tongue patches, and their staple metallic gold “Stan Smith” side lettering has been swapped for “Homer Simpson.”

Adidas’ “Homer Simpson” Stan Smith sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

The “Homer Simpson” Stan Smiths, however, feature one notable detail that taps into one of the cartoon patriarch’s most viral memes. In 2019, memes of Simpson retreating backwards to vanish into his home’s front bushes from one of the show’s season 5 episodes took the internet by storm. Now, that same imagery has been utilized as detailing on the counters of each Stan Smith in the collaboration, featuring an embroidered yellow Simpson as he retreats into fuzzy bush-inspired deep green shearling.

Adidas’ “Homer Simpson” Stan Smith sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

As previously reported in Footwear News, the sneakers first emerged in photos leaked on the Instagram page BRKicks in October 2022.

This isn’t the “Simspons” and Adidas’ only foray together into sneakers, either. Previously, the brand tapped the titular family’s famed matriarch, Marge Simpson, for a revamped take on its signature Superstar sneakers in November 2022. The white cap-toed, lace-up style was covered in blue shearling to mimic Simpson’s iconic sky-high hair, complete with a patch of the character in her signature green dress and red pearl necklace.

Adidas’ “Homer Simpson” Stan Smith sneakers will launch on Adidas’ website on Aug. 18.