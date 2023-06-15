Adidas x Sporty & Rich’s Second Collaboration Brings Samba Sneakers a Retro-Luxe Finish

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is continuing its experiment with athletic wealth for its second collaboration with Sporty & Rich.

Dropping on Thursday, the German athletic giant and the Los Angeles-based athleisure brand’s new co-designed drop finds inspiration in the escape from chaotic times. The line features an array of Adidas’ signature shoes and clothing, with retro pieces like soccer separates, relaxed athleisure and sneakers with a nonchalantly luxe finish.

Adidas x Sporty & Rich’s second collaboration campaign. Courtesy of Adidas

The vintage-inspired collection, which retails from $50 to $120, features silky high-waisted women’s shorts with curved hems, as well as long-sleeved soccer jerseys, T-shirts and a V-neck sweatshirt.

All are trimmed with Adidas’ signature three stripes,and feature a core palette of cream and white complemented by navy, ice and sky blues.

Adidas x Sporty & Rich’s second collaboration campaign. Courtesy of Adidas

Where shoes are concerned, Sporty & Rich’s second collection focuses on the Samba — an ’80s paneled soccer sneaker with flat gum rubber soles, which soared to popularity in the 2020’s through a Gen Z audience and star spottings on Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

The first set of the $120 Samba OG Sporty & Rich sneakers features white leather uppers with three black side stripes and rounded toes, as well as light beige suede paneling. The pair is finished with flat brown rubber gum soles, as well as gold “Sporty & Rich” lettering and a pearl key-ring charm.

Adidas’ Samba OG Sporty & Rich sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

The same soles and upper details can be seen in the second Samba, cast in a light blue “Blue Rush” colorway with cream stripes.

Adidas’ Samba OG Sporty & Rich sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

The final Samba style features cream uppers with “Blue Rush”-hued stripes, rounding out the trio with a tonal finish.

Adidas’ Samba OG Sporty & Rich sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

Previously, Adidas and Sporty & Rich launched their first capsule collection together in November 2022, featuring unisex athleisure and new versions of its Samba and Campus 80 sneakers in hues of green, cream, brown and tan.

The second Sporty & Rich collaboration is Adidas’ latest in 2023. So far this year, the brand has also launched co-branded collections with Gucci, Bad Bunny and Wales Bonner, as well as a colorful Pride Month collection with artist Rich Mnisi.

