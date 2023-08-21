Adidas Puffs Up the Samba Sneaker With the XLG Treatment

The Adidas Samba has blown up in popularity over the past year, and Adidas is now giving it an oversized makeover to match.

As the latest addition to the XLG series, the Samba XLG sees the proportions of the classic sneaker dialed up a notch to fit in with the chunky aesthetic popular today. Official images first obtained by Sneaker News show the Samba’s retooled look. A platform sole unit literally adds to its stature, and a puffier tongue now takes on the same ribbed texture as the mustache. The trademark Three Stripes have also grown just barely noticeably, as has the heel overlay. Inside, the Samba XLG adds an EVA sockliner for a boost in comfort.

Adidas is preparing the Samba XLG in two familiar colorways, both of which sit atop gum soles. Options for either white, black, and grey or black and white help cement the silhouette as an tried-and-true hit with a new twist.

Previously, Adidas has given the Superstar, Forum, and Country the XLG treatment with exaggerated looks. Nike has also caught to capitalize on models while they’re hot by offering remixed versions such as the Dunk Disrupt and Dunk Twist.

Adidas has yet to confirm any release details for the Samba XLG, but look out for the sneakers to hit shelves soon.