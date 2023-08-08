×
Adidas and Pharrell’s Humanrace Collaboration Expands with ‘Humanrace Samba Tones by Pharrell’

FEBRUARY 10: Pharrell Williams attends Louis Vuitton 150th Anniversary Party
PARIS - OCTOBER 10: Music producer Pharrell Williams and guest arrive at the Louis Vuitton fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Pret-a-Porter) Spring/Summer 2005
Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z during Louis Vuitton and Interview Magazine Host Party for Pharrell Williams and Nigo to Celebrate Their Sunglasses Collection
Pharrell Williams during Louis Vuitton and Interview Magazine Host Party for Nigo Interview Magazine Cover
Adidas is expanding its Humanrace partnership with a trio of new Samba sneakers.

Launching on Aug. 12, the sportswear giant will grow its collaborative line with Humanrace, the brand of multihyphenate Pharrell Williams, with a group of monochrome leather styles, based on its hit ’80s Samba sneaker. The low-top shoe — deemed the “Humanrace Samba Tones by Pharrell” — features paneled Ecco leather uppers with thin laces and Adidas’ signature triple stripes outlined in thin stitches, cast in single-toned colorways of “White,” “Charcoal” and “Terracotta.”

Adidas’ “Humanrace Samba Tones by Pharrell” sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

The shoe’s three colors were shot in a new campaign by Sheltens and Abbenes, which can be seen on both Humanrace’s website and Adidas’ Confirmed app. The two digital platforms, along with select retailers, are destinations where customers can purchase the $200 sneakers once they’re globally released on Saturday at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. GMT.

Adidas’ “Humanrace Samba Tones by Pharrell” sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas’ “Humanrace Samba Tones by Pharrell” sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

Previously, Pharrell launched an initial vibrant drop of monochrome Samba sneakers to kick off his Humanrace partnership with Adidas in May. At the time, the “Humanrace Samba Colors by Pharrell” line was released in hues of orange, pink, red, yellow, lavender and green — all of which sold out. During Paris Fashion Week Men’s in June, the new “Humanrace Samba Tones by Pharrell” could be seen in the brand’s Samba Café pop-up, teasing the capsule ahead of its launch this month.

Adidas’ “Humanrace Samba Tones by Pharrell” sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

Pharrell’s Humanrace brand has widely expanded since its November 2020 debut into the skincare market, which featured a cleanser, exfoliant and moisturizer. Since then, he has continued to grow his vegan skincare brand with various launches, including a body cream, body soaps and ceramic dishes. However, the aforementioned shoe collaboration with Adidas has allowed the brand to expand into other markets, as well.

