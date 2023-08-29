×
Adidas Originals Drops College-Inspired ‘Rivalry’ Collection

Adidas Originals is going back to school this fall, thanks to its newest Rivalry collection launch.

The athletic brand’s latest sporty sneaker offering features five Rivalry shoes — retailing for $110 each — with low-top suede uppers, complete with white soles and the label’s signature triple stripes. However, each of the colors corresponds to a different NCAA school — marking the first time that Adidas Originals has released collegiate-themed footwear.

Adidas Originals’ fall 2023 Rivalry campaign.Courtesy of Adidas Originals

“Adidas is at the forefront of this growing crossover between the worlds of style and sports, and this collection marks our style culture being tailored and amplified across universities,” said Peter Gellert, director of Adidas Originals’ Basketball footwear, in a statement. “It’s an exciting moment for fans, and there’s no better time or place to bring it to life than the start of the college sports season.”

Indeed, the Rivalry sneakers in the collection — originally released as a basketball shoe in the ’80s — feature hues corresponding to five specific schools: Grambling State University, University of Miami, University of Nebraska, Texas A&M and the University of Washington. Each of the shoes is intended to allow college students and alumni to further express their pride in their respective schools — particularly as the spirited college football season begins.

Adidas Originals’ fall 2023 Rivalry campaign.Courtesy of Adidas Originals

“College football is back and what better way to celebrate than by giving students and fans the chance to sport their school colors through an iconic shoe like the Rivalry,” said Jeanne Schneider, director of Adidas’ NCAA marketing and licensing, in a statement. “We’re proud to be working with our NCAA partner programs to grow and promote their brands.”

Adidas Originals’ fall 2023 Rivalry campaign.Courtesy of Adidas Originals

The moment marks Adidas’ latest collaborative brand launch this year, following co-branded shoe drops with Bad Bunny, Wales Bonner and Sporty & Rich.

Adidas Originals’ Rivalry collection launches on Sept. 1 on Adidas’ website.

