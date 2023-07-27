Resale for the Adidas Dame 8 ‘Sakura’ Is Slightly Above Its Retail Price

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Adidas Dame 8 “Sakura” was released in the spring and sold out long ago but for fans who missed out on buying a pair at retail, sizes for the sneaker are still available on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Adidas Dame 8 “Sakura” at the time of publication is $125 for a men’s size 7 and has a high bid of $152 for a men’s size 13, which is near its suggested $120 retail price.

The Adidas signature athlete and the Portland Trailblazers’ star point guard Damian Lillard laced up the Adidas Dame 8 “Sakura” in February when his team matched up against the Houston Rockets. In that game, Lillard scored a career-high 71 points.

“Champions are made in the ring. Damian Lillard brings that mentality to the hardwood. These signature shoes from Dame and Adidas Basketball are inspired by Lillard’s love for the sweet science — a love he cultivated as a child from outside the ring and has built upon during rigorous off-season training sessions. It’s all about preparation for when the game is on the line, and the shiny graphics inspired by boxing robes let Dame’s opponents know he’s ready to rumble,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

