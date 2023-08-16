Kobe Bryant’s Adidas Crazy 8 Sneaker Gets Two New Colorways

Adidas’ revival of its Kobe Bryant line is set to continue this fall with the release of two new colorways for the Crazy 8. Officially speaking, the Bryant estate has nothing to do with Adidas and its releases — and the sneakers that once bore his name have been renamed accordingly. But contemporary naming rights don’t change the fact that Bryant began his NBA journey with Adidas, and his signature sneakers from the brand remain a part of his legacy today.

The Crazy 8 was Bryant’s first signature sneaker and was originally called the KB8. Following up on this week’s reissue of the “Black/White” pair, Adidas will release “Orange/White” and “Cream/Grey” versions in the coming months.

The former pair sees orange suede take over the upper’s overlays atop a base of white leather. Baby blue accents arrive on the lining, heel straps, and branding, as well as portions of the outsole — making this the most flashy of the new Crazy 8s when it releases Sept. 16 through Adidas and select retailers. October 1 will see the much more muted “Cream/White pair launch with tonal color-blocking throughout.

Besides its associations with Bryant, the OG KB8 was best known for its use of “Feet You Wear” technology designed to the curves of feet and help reduce rolling ankles. Adidas stopped using the tech in 2001 because of licensing issues with its developer, but the brand would later introduce “Boost You Wear” utilizing its heralded foam cushioning in 2018. It’s worth noting, however, that neither “Feet You Wear” nor “Boost You Wear” are used for these Crazy 8s.

Look for the Crazy 8s to roll out in the coming months along with additional releases for the Crazy 1. Of course, there’s also the much-hyped return of Nike’s Kobe line slated for Aug. 24 (i.e. 8/24) to maintain a Kobe-heavy presence throughout the sneaker landscape.