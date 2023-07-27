Kobe Bryant’s Adidas Crazy 1 ‘Sunshine’ Colorway Is Returning Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s classic Crazy 1 basketball sneaker in one of its most iconic colorways soon.

After delivering a Los Angeles Lakers-themed colorway of the silhouette in February, the German sportswear giant revealed via its release calendar that the “Sunshine” colorway of the late NBA legend’s Adidas Crazy 1 sneaker is returning next week.

The Adidas Crazy 1 “Sunshine” dons a vibrant yellow color scheme on the upper that’s contrasted by a black tongue and heel. The shoe also features the brand’s signature Three Stripes logo imprinted on the sides, while Torsion System cushioning is featured in the midsole.

The Adidas Crazy 1, which was initially named Adidas The Kobe, was designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen. The silhouette was inspired by the Audi TT Roadster sports car, which gives the shoe its bulky aesthetic on the upper.

“Classic B-ball style never gets old. Inspired by some of the most iconic creations from Adidas Basketball, these shoes are built for dynamic movement with a Torsion System and a hardwood-gripping rubber outsole. The textile upper pops with bold color, so everybody can see just who’s stacking buckets,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

The Adidas Crazy 1 “Sunshine” will be released on Aug. 1 at Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $150.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.