Adidas Stan Smith CS Gets a Suede Update in Colorful Collection

Adidas just dropped their new Stan Smith CS collection.

The footwear brand revisited the classic Stan Smith CS silhouette and reinvented it in six new colorways, changing out their original leather uppers for a textural suede, while the cupsoles are cast out of white rubber foxing tape.

Adidas Stan Smith CS collection. Adidas

Retailing for $100, the sneakers are available in deep blue, mustard yellow, jet “core” black, vibrant red and neutral gray.

The changes made to the style offer a playful appearance. Standout details in the reworked shoes include lace closures, textile lining and Adidas Stan Smith branding on the tongue and heel printed in coordinating hues.

Adidas Stan Smith CS collection. Adidas

No matter the style, the sneakers incorporate plush padding to provide extra cushioning. Additionally, the outer portions of the Stan Smith shoe repel water, while allowing water vapor to pass through for a breathable fit.

Adidas Stan Smith CS collection. Adidas

Stan Smith is one of Adidas‘ most classic silhouettes. The tennis shoe was first launched in 1965 and was originally crafted from white leather uppers with bright green detailing. The shoe was a signature model for professional tennis player Robert Haillet before going through a name change in 1978.

Adidas Stan Smith CS collection. Adidas

In the shoes’ lengthy history, the Stan Smith style has been reimagined through a multitude of collaborations with big-time institutions the likes of Moomin, Miss Piggy and Kermit, Monsters Inc., Keith Haring, Marvel, Ivy Park, Disney, Y-3 and Hello Kitty, among others.

The Adidas Stand Smith CS collection is available for purchase now on Adidas’ website.

