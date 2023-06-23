Adidas and Bad Bunny Are Dropping the Response CL ‘Triple Black’ Sneaker in Limited Drawings Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bad Bunny and Adidas are bringing an edgy take to their newest sneaker — with a limited-edition launch, to boot.

The duo’s Bad Bunny Response CL “Triple Black” shoe features a monochrome black round-toed silhouette with a mesh base, overlaid with squiggle-shaped textile frames and detailing. The lace-up style is finished with a lightly ridged black rubber outsole, made in the spirit of early 2000s running shoes and Bad Bunny’s own experimental sense of style.

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Response CL “Triple Black” sneakers. Courtesy of Atmos

Adidas’ signature triple stripes in a glossy dark blue hue finish the pair with a tonal edge.

However, the $160 style doesn’t come without a catch. Due to high demand, the men’s-sized style is only available for purchase through a drawing. The first is done by signing up on Adidas’ Confirmed app, where consumers will be given an opportunity to shop the sneakers — if they win — on June 24.

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Response CL “Triple Black” sneakers. Courtesy of Atmos

The second, through the platform EQL on Atmos, allows shoppers to enter an ongoing draw with the chance to purchase the shoes upon launch (with payments processed by June 25).

The Bad Bunny Response CL “Triple Black” sneaker is the musician’s latest shoe launch with Adidas. Previously, the brand launched an ongoing partnership with Bad Bunny in March 2021, having released numerous styles together since. In fact, in April the “Un Verano Sin Ti” singer released his green Adidas x Bad Bunny “Wild Moss” Campus sneaker during the 2023 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, complete with an interactive flower truck and events space.

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Response CL “Triple Black” sneakers. Courtesy of Atmos

Bad Bunny and Adidas’ Response CL “Triple Black” sneaker is the most recent collaborative launch for the athletic brand, as well. Previously, Adidas also released collaborations this year with labels including Gucci, Sporty & Rich and Wales Bonner, as well as a colorful Pride Month collection with artist Rich Mnisi.

