Adidas and Bad Bunny Are Dropping Campus ‘Chalky Brown’ Sneakers This Month

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas and Bad Bunny’s newest sneaker drop is taking a turn for the neutral. The pair’s upcoming collaborative Campus sneaker puts the unisex shoe in a new colorway, deemed “Chalky Brown.”

The $160 style features a round-toed silhouette with its signature three side stripes cast in a deep warm brown tone. The graphic accent is set atop paneled suede uppers in a dusty ochre tone, which is complemented by matching padded heel collars and cushioned counters.

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Campus Chalky Brown sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

The set is finished with smooth off-white rubber outsoles, as well as Bad Bunny’s signature eye symbol in the center of each tongue — which are also topped by thin woven cream laces. In fact, its neutral color palette, according to a brand statement, was launched with the goal of encouraging customers to wear the shoes in any environment.

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Campus Chalky Brown sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

Currently, the “Chalky Brown” Campus style won’t be live until July 29. However, when it does launch, the pair will be available to buy in Adidas’ stores and flagship location, as well as Adidas’ website, its Confirmed app and Bad Bunny’s official website, as well.

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Campus Chalky Brown sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

Previously, Adidas and Bad Bunny first launched their co-branded collaboration in March 2021, regularly releasing various iterations of Adidas’ Campus sneakers. This year, the duo have continued their ongoing streak with styles including the green Adidas x Bad Bunny “Wild Moss” Campus sneaker launched during the 2023 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, as well as the sporty Response CL “Triple Black” sneaker.

Bad Bunny Headlines Day One of Coachella 2023
Adidas and Bad Bunny Are Dropping Campus 'Chalky Brown' Sneakers
