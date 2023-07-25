Adidas and Atmos Are Dropping Their Campus Supreme Sole Sneakers in the U.S. This Month

Adidas and Tokyo sneaker boutique Atmos are bringing their collaborative shoes to the United States this summer.

The duo’s Adidas Originals Campus Supreme Sole sneaker, first released in Japan in April, will drop in the U.S. on July 29. The style — whose price is currently unknown — is steeped in nostalgia for Adidas, as it combines elements of the athletic brand’s 1999 Campus Supreme Sole sneaker and Japan’s cult-beloved Adimatic style.

Adidas x Atmos’ Campus Supreme Sole sneaker campaign. Courtesy of Atmos

Nike and Atmos’ resulting Campus Supreme Sole style features the brand’s Adimatic OG style’s low-top silhouette with paneled suede uppers, available in both black and tonal deep green colorways. The set’s matte base is punctuated by wide white triple stripes — an Adidas signature — and thin white laces for a stark retro edge. Cushioned counters and tongues complement the pair, which is finished with — just like the ’99 Campus Supreme Sole shoe — paneled white and golden brown gum rubber outsoles for a traction-focused base.

Adidas x Atmos’ Campus Supreme Sole sneakers. Courtesy of Atmos

Adidas x Atmos’ Campus Supreme Sole shoe will be released on July 29 in Atmos stores, as well as on the boutique’s U.S. website.

Adidas x Atmos’ Campus Supreme Sole sneaker campaign. Courtesy of Atmos

The shoe’s release follows the duo’s latest collaboration. Both brands collaborated on a trio of Adimatic sneakers in May, as well as a Rivalry Low 86 style in June. Adidas’ Atmos launch is also its most recent addition to its slate of collaborators in 2023. This year, the athletic brand has continued its co-branded range of limited-edition sneakers and capsule collections with labels including Tulie Yaito, Bad Bunny and Sporty & Rich, among others.